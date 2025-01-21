Man United 'in talks' to sign defender after his agent warned him against Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Liverpool target was advised not to join the Anfield ranks by his agent.

Manchester United are in conversation over signing a new defender this month after Liverpool missed out on a move of their own. Less than two years ago, Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu was warned away from moving to Merseyside despite the Reds showing him long-term interest.

According to Sky in Italy, the Serie A side are asking for at least €30-35 million (£25-30m) before they consider letting Dorgu leave this year. The 20-year-old’s natural position is on the right wing but he has also been plying his trade as a full-back and wing-back.

Dorgu operates mainly on the left of the defence, which is a position Rúben Amorim is eager to improve at Old Trafford. The new United manager earmarked the left-back position as an area of priority when it comes to recruitment and remains the one signing most likely to happen this window.

Man United target warned away from Liverpool

United fans will relish in the fact that their potential new signing previously turned down a move to rivals Liverpool.

The Reds had been interested in rising star Dorgu for quite a while and had been considering a move during the summer of 2023. He is still reportedly on the radar of the Premier League leaders but he has already been warned away from Anfield once before.

Dorgu’s agent Kingsley Ogbodo spoke to Danish outlet Bold at the time and admitted that he had advised his client not to accept a move to Anfield, despite the potential big money on offer.

“Liverpool want him. Liverpool have been watching him and interested in him for some time, but if he goes there he’ll have to play in the U23 team,” Ogbodo said back in June 2023. “It’s not the best for him, so I advise him not to do it. They can offer him a lot of money, but that’s not what we’re looking for right now. We focus on his career, development and playing time.

“Liverpool are of course not the only club that want him. There are many clubs here in England who are keeping an eye on him. Manchester City kept an eye on him when he played against England for the U19 national team in Hobro in Denmark.

“Lecce’s scout has also told me that Barcelona is also keeping an eye on Patrick, because he’s a huge talent. We’d like him to stay in Lecce a little longer. Two more seasons so he can mature and gain experience. So when he moves on to a bigger club in a few seasons, we will know at that time that he is ready for it.”

Liverpool eye new defenders

Liverpool’s backline has been one of their weaker points recently amid the injury setbacks over the last two seasons. During the final campaign under Jurgen Klopp, almost all of their defenders were sidelined at some point or another. The Reds are also still yet to replace Joël Matip, who missed the latter part of last season after suffering an ACL tear.

Ibrahima Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all picked up injuries this term and Joe Gomez remains out with a hamstring problem. There have also been talks of Liverpool eyeing a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has come under fire for some of his performances this season.