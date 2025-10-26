Man United set to rival Liverpool for £87m target as 'talks opened' with Serie A hero

Liverpool and Manchester United could soon go head-to-head off the pitch for a major transfer target. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool may look to add to their squad in the January transfer window

A challenging October for Arne Slot’s Liverpool was compounded when arch-rivals Manchester United left Anfield with all three points last weekend, a late Harry Maguire header securing a first home defeat in the fixture for the Reds since 2016.

Things have since worsened still with defeat at Brentford, and this is beginning to look like a full-blown crisis for the Premier League champions. Four successive league defeats and five in six in all competitions have led to heavy criticism being levelled across the Reds’ starting XI, from struggling new signings such as Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez to club icons such as Mohamed Salah and even captain Virgil van Dijk.

It appears unthinkable that the Reds may need to go again in the January transfer window after spending over £400million over the summer, but if injuries and form issues continue to plague Slot’s men then they may end up against the Red Devils once again in the winter market.

Man United ‘open talks’ with Liverpool target Rafael Leao

As per reports by Fichajes relayed by Football Talk, Man United have joined the race for AC Milan and Portugal winger Rafael Leao, who is also a target for United’s arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. The 26-year-old is a long-term target of the Reds and some of England’s biggest clubs, but United may have jumped to the front of the queue after ‘opening talks’ for a transfer.

Milan are believed to value Leao, under contract until 2028, at £87m (€100m). This price tag has put off Premier League sides in the past, but the report continues that Leao is open to a move to England.

The Portugal international is a ‘serious option’ for United, though the report continues that he is not currently a priority target for Liverpool. Primarily a left-winger, the Reds usually start Cody Gakpo from that side amongst other attacking options such as Hugo Ekitike, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha. Therefore a pricey move for Leao appears unlikely at present, though we may ultimately see him in the Premier League one way or another.

‘I didn’t expect it’ - Slot reacts after losing run continues

Liverpool head coach Slot expressed his disappointment at his side’s defeat at the Gtech on Saturday, admitting he knew there would be an adaptation period this season but that he did not expect the losing run which his side have endured in recent weeks.

“Yes, it definitely also has to do with if you change quite a lot in the summer then I think it's not a surprise that it can go a bit like this,” said Slot when asked about the reasons for Liverpool’s recent form.

“But I didn't expect it to go with four losses in a row, let that be clear. That it is always a bit of a bumpy road if you change, that is not so surprising, but four losses in a row and I don't know if that has been as an excuse but from the last six games we have played, there have been five away. So, sometimes this is also not really helpful if you are on the run of form that we are.”