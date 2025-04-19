Man United could play huge role in Liverpool signing Premier League star this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s rivals could help them in their pursuit of this Premier League summer transfer target.

There are said to be growing concerns that Liverpool will be priced out of a move for Alexander Isak this summer. The Reds are eager to add a clinical centre-forward to their attack but may be forced to look beyond Newcastle United’s talisman.

It has been made clear that the Magpies do not want to part ways with Isak, and with his contract running until 2028, the club are in a position to set however high of a transfer fee they’d like.

It has recently been reported that Newcastle will not sell Isak for less than £150 million, which could be too far beyond Liverpool’s budget. Instead, the Reds are considering a move for another Premier League rival.

Liverpool plot potential move for Ollie Watkins

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ Ollie Watkins as an alternative to Isak. The report claims that the fear is ‘growing’ over losing out on the Newcastle star, especially as Eddie Howe’s side are on track to secure Champions League football.

Watkins has been named as a substitute for all but one of Aston Villa’s April fixtures, despite him contributing 15 goals and 12 assists in all competitions across the season. The club seemingly prefer loan signing Marcus Rashford in the No.9 position since his arrival from Old Trafford.

The Manchester United icon is enjoying his football in the West Midlands right now and there are talks over Villa making his stay permanent in the summer. Whether Rashford makes the full-time move to Villa Park or not will likely heavily influence Watkins’ own options.

The report claims that the door ‘could open’ for Watkins to be sold, should Villa finalise a deal with United over Rashford.

Man United could help Liverpool sign Watkins

Prior to his loan move to Villa, Rashford dropped a bombshell about his future. After much speculation over whether he would be leaving his boyhood club, the England international made a big statement in an interview with journalist Henry Winter.

“For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be 'no hard feelings'. You're not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That's me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Exit links have been increasingly doing the rounds lately and according to GiveMeSport, United will be looking for a buyer for Rashford this summer. If Aston Villa do not explore their option to buy, the Red Devils will find another club interested in taking him on.

The best scenario for Liverpool would be for Rashford to move to Villa, as this will give them the opportunity to move for Watkins.

