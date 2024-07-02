United invested heavily in Hojlund last summer and with Ten Hag still in charge he will be a key player again next season. | Getty Images

A look at the latest transfer headlines for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Liverpool’s on-and-off situation with Anthony Gordon has taken centre stage this week as the latest reports have revealed the winger has been ‘denied his dream move’ back to his boyhood club, having started his youth career there before signing for Everton.

The break down of talks for someone Liverpool are said to be rather keen on pretty much sums up their transfer business so far this year. The Reds had a quiet January and are yet to make their first signing of the summer. While there is still plenty of time for Liverpool to get some deals over the line, things are perhaps moving slower than expected right.

James Pearce recently revealed that Liverpool have just one solid transfer link on the go right now, and it’s for someone they may not even be able to sign. Writing for The Athletic, he said: “The rumour mill has gone into overdrive, but the only link with real substance so far involves Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. Liverpool’s interest is strong, but competition is fierce and they expect European champions Real Madrid to win the race for his signature.”

Liverpool may be taking their time but other clubs have wasted no time in getting stuck in. So let’s take a look at what some of their rivals are up to.

Man United offer Højlund for mega move

Manchester United are on the market for a new striker and have identified Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, like many other clubs. The 25-year-old still contributed 17 goals last season, despite struggling with fitness. According to La Repubblica, the Red Devils are ‘willing’ to offer up Rasmus Højlund as part of a deal to bring Osimhen to Old Trafford.

Osimhen is wanted by a number of clubs and has a reported £110 million release clause in his contract. United only signed Højlund last summer in a £72 million and the start to his time in the Premier League was slow. It took him until December to find the net for the first time in England’s top flight but fortunately, it triggered the start of superb run in front of goal.

Højlund enjoyed being involved in eight goals in just five games for United but the Italian report now has him connected to an exit less than 12 months into his contract, as the Reds look to sign another player in his position.

Chelsea sign £30m midfielder

Chelsea have an eye for midfielders as they confirm the signing of yet another man for their engine room. After pipping Liverpool to not one, but two of their targets last summer with a combined £173 million splashed on Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia, the Blues have added another midfielder to the mix.

Chelsea have agreed a £30 million deal with Leicester City for the signature of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The 25-year-old joins Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal and becomes the club’s 12th recognised midfielder on the senior roster.