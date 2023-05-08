Register
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag makes fresh Liverpool admission amid Champions League battle

Liverpool are just one point behind Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 8th May 2023, 08:38 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 09:12 BST

Manchester United Erik ten Hag insists he's not worry about Liverpool in the race for the Premier League top four.

United could have strengthened their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League last night. However, they fell to a 1-0 loss at West Ham United, which leaves Liverpool a point behind in fifth after their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the Reds' chances of pipping either United or Newcastle - who were defeated 2-0 by Arsenal - to finish in the top four.

And ten Hag is confident that the Red Devils can secure three more wins in their final four games to secure Champions League football.

He said: "It's not about Liverpool - it's about us because if you look to the table we have everything in our hands. Nothing changes. We could have made it easier if we had won, but we need three wins in four games. Everything is in our hands. We have to believe."

Man United next face Wolves on Saturday 13 May while Liverpool travel to Leicester two days’ later. United currently have a game in hand on Klopp’s side.

