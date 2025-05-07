Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool may have to make a decision on this Anfield star as the summer transfer window approaches.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool could be affected by Manchester United’s summer spending, as the Red Devils edge closer to a deal for the highly sought-after Matheus Cunha. The Wolves star has emerged as the Old Trafford outfit’s leading target and all signs are pointing to his departure.

If United can get their hands on the Brazilian this summer, it could have a domino effect on Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils are eager to restructure their attack after another disappointing Premier League season. United are currently 15th in the table, with just 42 goals on their tally so far.

Cunha has been identified as a player who can boost United’s threat in front of goal next season. The club are expected to offload a number of their existing attackers, including Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho’s futures have also been cast into doubt.

Cunha has a release clause in place in his current Wolves contract, worth a reported £62.5 million. The Old Gold are looking for new attacking options of their own and have been drawn in by Harvey Elliott.

Wolves interested in signing Harvey Elliott

According to talkSPORT, Wolves are on the list of Premier League clubs who are considering a move for Elliott this summer. With his future becoming a big talking point in recent weeks, the rumours are ramping up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly-crowned Premier League reportedly value Elliott in excess of £40 million, having nurtured his growth from a 16-year-old to the versatile creative playmaker he is now.

With Cunha expected to leave Molineux this summer, Wolves are due to back manager Vitor Pereira and his needs on the transfer market. This could see them make an official approach for Elliott, who has been open about his lack of playing time under Arne Slot this season.

Harvey Elliott comments on Liverpool future

Elliott has made just 15 Premier League appearances this season and only one of those came as a start. He has slipped significantly down the pecking order under Slot and has recently discussed his lack of playing time.

Elliott has stressed his desire to keep fighting for his place at Anfield but has also hinted that he could be thinking things over behind the scenes as he progresses in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At just 22, the midfielder has a long career ahead of him and will likely have to choose between limited minutes at Liverpool or a regular starting role elsewhere.

“A lot of times this season it's almost been [coming on] when we've been losing or drawing, so it is about trying to change the game, try and turn it around and have a positive impact. But, you know, any minutes for Liverpool are amazing,” Elliott recently told the Liverpool ECHO.

“I hope that I can push on. This is my team, I am committed to them and it's just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk. I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here you never know what is going to happen around the corner.”