A look at the latest transfer headlines linked with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

A lot of rumours have been swirling around the Liverpool camp in these last few weeks as they navigate their way through Arne Slot’s first summer transfer window. No concrete moves have been made just yet but their Premier League rivals are wasting no time in getting stuck in. Let’s a take a look at what the rest of England’s top flight teams have been up to over the last few days.

Man United handed major transfer lifeline

Manchester United have made two statement signings so far this summer in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro but they are far from done there. Liverpool’s rivals are still on the market for new talent and they are in need of making some serious sales too.

It was recently reported that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for pretty much the whole senior squad, including Marcus Rashford. One figure who is a non-negotiable figure on the transfer list is Jadon Sancho, with BBC Sport reporting last month that United will look to move the winger on ‘no matter who the manager is’.

Borussia Dortmund had been interested in bringing him back once again but did not have the means to facilitate a full-time move. In fact, it looked for a while as though United were struggling to find a suitor for Sancho but they may have been handed a big lifeline. According to FootMercato, Paris Saint-Germain are ‘about to conclude a contractual agreement’ with the England international.

The Parisians lost Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid and are looking for new attacking talent. The BBC Sport report claimed that United are looking for £40 million to finalise Sancho’s exit, which will see them register an overall loss on the attacker, having signed him for £73 million in 2021.

Aston Villa have ‘concrete interest’ in Euro 2024 star

Aston Villa are still basking in their strong fourth-placed finish last season and their summer activity is reflecting on their celebrations. The Villans are looking to bring some marquee new recruits into the club ready for the new season and Football Insider has reported that they are interested in Nico Williams.

After Spain’s triumph in Germany, a lot of their players have been attracting attention and the winger is a hot target among a number of clubs right now. Williams contributed eight goals and 19 assists for Athletic Bilbao and continued his influential form at Euro 2024 with two goals for Spain, including one against England in the final.

The report claims that Villa has ‘concrete interest’ in the 22-year-old but the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked. Williams is under contract until 2027 and reportedly has a release clause of €58 million (£49m).