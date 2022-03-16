All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window involving the likes of Mo Salah and Manchester United.

Liverpool are back in action tonight as they look to take advantage of Manchester City’s slip-up during the week.

City’s draw with Crystal Palace means Liverpool can move to within one point of top spot if they can take all three points against an in-form Arsenal this evening.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip to the Emirates Stadium is a big opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s men, ahead of attention switching to the FA Cup.

And while attention remains on the this season and a possible quadruple, there are plenty of transfer rumours to delve into, and below we have rounded up the best of today’s.

Gavi proposal

Liverpool are already said to have submitted a proposal to Barcelona starlet Gavi.

Gavi is out of contract in 2023 and he has already turned down a renewal offer, wanting his salary to reflect his importance to the first team.

At 17, Gavi is already a first-team regular, and Liverpool have recognised his talent, with Gerard Romero reporting that the Reds have submitted a £5million contract offer ahead of submitting a potential transfer bid.

Celtic winger

Liverpool are said to be closing in on the signing of Celtic winger Ben Doak.

Doak is a 16-year-old wide man who is said to possess lightening pace, and The Athletic say the Reds are close to agreeing a deal.

The youngster will be one for the future, making only two senior appearances for Celtic so far.

Romano on Salah

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued a verdict on what might happen if Liverpool can’t get Mo Salah to agree to a contract extension beyond 2023.

“If they have no agreement to extend the contract, there is the possibility for Mo Salah to leave this summer,” the Italian spoke on his YouTube channel. “This is something that would be normal in case they won’t reach an agreement. This is something that we have to keep open.

“If Liverpool change their stance, they still have a chance to keep Mo Salah because the player is happy in Liverpool, he’s not trying to escape.