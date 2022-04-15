Luke Shaw is unlikely to play for Manchester United again this season.

Liverpool are currently preparing to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final tomorrow (15.30).

The Reds bid to continue their hunt for an unprecedented quadruple and can take a step closer with a victory over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next week, Jurgen Klopp will turn Liverpool’s attention back towards the Premier League.

The Reds remain a point behind City in the table after last weekend’s thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool cannot afford any slip ups and must take advantage should the current leaders drop points.

Manchester United make the trip to Anfield on Tuesday 19 April.

The Red Devils have once again flattered to deceive this season and are looking unlikely to qualify for the Champions League.

To make matters worse, United will be without Luke Shaw for the rest of the campaign.

The left-back has been ruled out of action for the next 4-5 weeks - meaning he won’t face Liverpool.

Ralf Rangnick has admitted it’s hard to see Shaw being involved again this season after the England international had metal bolts removed from his leg.

The interim manager told reporters: “Luke Shaw, we had his bolts and metal stuff removed from his leg.

“As it seems, he will be out for at least another four weeks, if not five weeks.

“I think for him it will be difficult to be available for one of the outstanding remaining seven games."

United face basement side Norwich City this weekend, with Fred, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani all sidelined.