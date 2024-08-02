Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag | Manchester United via Getty Imag

The latest transfer headlines for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Now we’re in the month of August, Liverpool could be stepping up their plans to bring in some exciting new players. Arne Slot’s current squad is made up solely of Jurgen Klopp players but the Dutchman is hoping to add his own signings into the mix before the window slams shut.

The Reds have until the end of the month to finalise any negotiations and bring some new players to Anfield. While fans continue to wait patiently for their first announcement of the summer, let’s take a look at what has been happening in rival Premier League camps this week.

Duo left ‘bemused’ after Man United offer rejected

Manchester United have already signed Leny Yoro to boost their defensive options this summer but they still have their eye on other targets as they look to make a vast improvement from last season.

The Red Devils have submitted an opening bid to sign both Mattijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich this summer. That’s according to The Athletic, who report that their double offer was presented with ‘optimism’ that it would ‘satisfy’ the Bavarians’ requirements.

However, United’s proposal was ‘rejected’, despite both players deemed surplus to the team’s requirements heading into the new season. Bayern have reportedly told the Red Devils to come up with a higher fee in order to get a deal over the line.

The club’s decision to knock back United’s offer has ‘caused some bemusement’ between De Ligt and Mazraoui, who are both represented by agent Rafaela Pimenta.

Chelsea midfielder’s exit ‘as close as it’s ever been’

Chelsea are looking to finalise some sales in order to balance their books and Conor Gallagher is a name who has been on the exit list for some time now. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Atlético Madrid and according to Football Insider, the move is now ‘as close as it’s ever been’.

However, the two sides appear to have hit a stumbling block, as the La Liga outfit are pushing to secure a purchase between £30-35 million. Chelsea on the other hand, are holding out for a £45 million sale.

The report claims that despite the two clubs being on different wavelengths, the Blues would prefer to offload Gallagher abroad. They are eager to get a deal finalised before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month, but they will need to enter further negotiations with Atlético. It has also been claimed that a move will only materialise if Gallagher gives the green light himself, otherwise, he could stay at Stamford Bridge and run down his contract, which expires next summer.