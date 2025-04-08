Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have been been linked with Viktor Gyokeres.

Sporting CP boss Rui Borges has suggested that prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres’ time at the club is coming to a close and they must ‘make the most’ of the time left with him.

Gyokeres has been in incredible form since he joined the Portuguese club from Coventry City in the summer of 2023. In total, the Sweden international plundered 87 goals and 26 assists in just 97 appearances. He is aiming to spearhead Sporting to successive league titles.

However, an exit is looking likely at the end of the season and he has been linked with a swathe of top European clubs including Liverpool. It was suggested by A Bola that Gyokeres would be interested in a move to Anfield.

What has been said about Viktor Gyokeres’ future?

The 26-year-old has been lauded by Borges, who believes that Gyokeres is the best player in Portugal and is a ‘phenomenal talent’. Borges said: “Viktor is a player... I think there are no words: it is unlikely that another player of his quality will emerge in our league over the next few years. He is clearly above average.

"Sporting recognised his talent, and here we are. Fortunately, we have him at Sporting. We must make the most of the time we have with him because he is truly exceptional. I have said this before, and I will continue to say it: he brings a lot to the team, and his teammates are aware of what he contributes, which is why they look for him during games.

"The collective effort also plays a role, as no one can succeed alone. Viktor is a game-changer, and he will continue to be, whether with us or elsewhere. His quality is undeniable; it is phenomenal."

"He is the best in the league, clearly. There are no adjectives to describe Viktor. He is an extraordinary striker, very important to our team, he has helped the team to grow with confidence, quality of play, he passes it on to his team-mates.

"He is a focused player, who pays attention to details, he is competitive, never lets his guard down, and doesn't want to rest. Maybe today he could rest. It is a young team, and he, as an athlete, player and teammate, instils confidence in his team-mates with what he gives to the team."

Will Liverpool sign Viktor Gyokeres?

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window. Darwin Nunez has endured another frustrating season and has managed to scored only seven goals in 42 appearances. The Uruguay international has made just eight starts in the Premier League title charge and has been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia. Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has had injury issues once again and has struggled for form since his recovery.

Gyokeres has a reported release clause of around £85 million but it has been suggested Sporting would be willing to sanction a sale of £60 million. But the one concern is that Gyokeres turns 27 in June, which may make him slightly too old to fit Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group’s preferred recruitment model. Arsenal are also said to be highly keen on the former Brighton & Hove Albion marksman.