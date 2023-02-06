Manchester City have been charged with ‘numerous breaches of financial rules’ by the Premier League, according to reports.
Liverpool’s modern-day rivals are alleged to have broken a plethora of rules ranging from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, The Times’ Martyn Ziegler reports.
It could lead to possible points deductions if City are found guilty.
Ziegler wrote on Twitter: “Man City charged by Premier League with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation. This is unprecedented. Range of sanctions possible including points deductions if breaches are proved.”
A Premier League statement said: “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission.”
City have won three Premier League titles during the time they’ve allegedly broken financial rules. In the 2013-14 season, Liverpool finished runners-up in the league with City claiming the silverware.