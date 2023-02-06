Liverpool’s Premier League rivals have been charged after being deemed to have broken several rules.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City have been charged with ‘numerous breaches of financial rules’ by the Premier League, according to reports.

Liverpool’s modern-day rivals are alleged to have broken a plethora of rules ranging from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, The Times’ Martyn Ziegler reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It could lead to possible points deductions if City are found guilty.

Ziegler wrote on Twitter: “Man City charged by Premier League with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation. This is unprecedented. Range of sanctions possible including points deductions if breaches are proved.”

A Premier League statement said: “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission.”