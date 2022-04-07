Manchester City vs Liverpool: Combined XI based on player’s market value

Would any team be able to beat this brilliant combined XI?

Liverpool are preparing for arguably their biggest game of the season as they take on Manchester City this weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently only a point ahead of the Reds in the Premier League table and it is thought that the winner of Sunday’s clash could be the team to lift the trophy next month.

Both clubs have had an exceptional campaign and have had some impressive stand-out performances from individuals.

People will have their own opinions on who would make it in a rather incredible combined XI between the two teams, but what would it look like if it was based on each player’s valuations?

Using transfermarkt’s player market values, we have created the combined XI ahead of this weekend’s battle...

1. Alisson - £54m Alisson joined Liverpool in 2018 for £66.8m and won the Best FIFA Goalkeeper, UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season, Premier League Golden Glove and the UEFA Team of the Year all in his first season. He also won last season’s Liverpool Goal of the Season.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - £72m Trent Alexander-Arnold is a huge success story from Liverpool’s academy since making his debut in October 2016. He is now easily one of the best defenders in the world.

3. Virgil Van Dijk - £49.5m Van Dijk joined Liverpool for £75m in 2018 and became one of the best footballers in the world. However, four years on and he is now turning 31 this year, meaning his market value has decreased.

4. Ruben Dias - £67.5m Man City paid a reported fee of €68 million for Dias in 2020 and played a pivotal role in their Premier League title in his first season - also being named as the Premier League Player of the Season.