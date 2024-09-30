Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Doak scored his first goal for Middlesbrough during a loan spell.

Michael Carrick hailed Ben Doak after the Liverpool loanee scored his maiden senior goal.

The winger joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan on the final day of the summer transfer window. Behind the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the Anfield pecking order, a temporary switch was identified as ideal for Doak’s development.

The former Celtic man is highly rated at Anfield, having made his debut aged 16, but had a serious knee injury last season and required regular first-team football. Doak has had to be patient at Middlesbrough but was handed his maiden start against Stoke City and took his chance. The 19-year-old broke the deadlock in a 2-0 win at the Riverside and delivered an electric performance as he replaced the experienced Isiah Jones on the right flank.

And Carrick was highly encouraged by Doak’s display. The Middlesbrough boss and Manchester United legend said via The Gazette: “I thought he showed what he’s all about," Carrick said after. "He’s a real threat and we’re blessed down that side with him, Izzy and Marcus [Forss] coming back. We’ll be able to have a freshness to keep them sharp and bright to have a real impact when they do play. He definitely did that today.

“He’s young, but if you’re good enough you’re old enough. He hasn’t played an awful lot of football but he’s got character and personality and when he’s come on he’s proven really eager to have an impact and develop. I wasn’t surprised today because we kind of expected that from him. We’re really excited to see what he can do from here while with us."

Middlesbrough are eighth in the Championship table and are back in action when they make the trip to leaders West Bromwich Albion tomorrow night.