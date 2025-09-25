Liverpool are still interested in signing Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool will be counting the days until the January transfer window after the injury to Giovanni Leoni with a move for Marc Guehi on the cards.

Liverpool’s transfer window closed with Arne Slot going to bed a contented manager, knowing that his squad is as strong as any on the continent.

If there was one complaint, it would have been that the middle of defence wasn’t strengthened in terms of a first-choice partner for Virgil van Dijk despite the uncertainty over the future of Ibrahima Konate. Contract talks continue with the France international although every previous offer has been rejected so far.

Injury to Leoni could reignite Liverpool’s interest in Marc Guehi

Liverpool were widely reported to have been close to signing Marc Guehi with widespread reports that it was a done deal and that all the relevant parties had agreed terms. The only stumbling block was for Crystal Palace to sign a replacement only for their deadline day efforts to fall short and for Joe Gomez to have a dream move to AC Milan cancelled.

The biggest question was, why did Liverpool leave it so late to make an offer for Guehi? There could be a number of reasons including the one that, after signing Giovanni Leoni, they had four senior players available at centre-half once it became clear that Konate wasn’t leaving Anfield in the summer. There is also a possibility that Palace had told Liverpool Guehi wasn’t for sale until it looked like they had their own targets identified.

Despite suggestions that Liverpool were content to wait until next summer to go for Guehi, the injury to Leoni might speed up negotiations with Richard Hughes having a decision to make. A pre-contract agreement can’t be agreed with Guehi first due to Premier League regulations, but the Reds previous interest and relationship from previous negotiations should smooth the process. The only downside being that Palace will know why Liverpool are so keen on an early move.

What Fabrizio Romano has said about a January move for Guehi

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer supremo Fabrizio Romano hinted that a January move could be on the cards, on one condition: “At the moment, the idea of the club is not to go for Guehi in January and negotiate with Crystal Palace anymore. Obviously, it is still September, so there could be injuries or other problems to make them decide to change their mind and go for Guehi in the January window.

“But, at the moment, the intention is to be competing to sign him in the summer as a free agent. I say there will be competition because, from what I’m told, several clubs will enter the race to try to sign Marc Guehi. There are clubs from England, Italy, Spain and Germany, so it’s going to be a big fight for Guehi. But I’m sure that Liverpool will be there.”

With Leoni injured and Konate looking increasingly likely to leave next summer, getting Guehi signed in January appears to be the obvious decision. Not only would it give him time to settle at the club, but Liverpool wouldn’t be running the risk of losing their grasp on the Premier League trophy due to a shortage of centre-halves. With all that considered, it feels almost certain Liverpool will open talks in January.