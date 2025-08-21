AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are in the enviable position of just needing to tinker with their squad now, this is the latest on the Guehi/Konate situation.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s early transfer business has put them in the enviable position of being able to tinker and deal with only a couple of pressing issues before the window shuts.

The about turn of Federico Chiesa could save Arne Slot a bit of time and money with both parties now, seemingly, keen to put last season behind them and start afresh. The Italy international could yet be the man who the Reds boss turns to as he did so often for Diogo Jota in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More depth in the forward line might yet be addressed, especially with Mo Salah set to be missing for several key fixtures due to the African Cup of Nations halfway through the season. Jeremie Frimpong is an option, but the summer recruit is nothing more than a stop gap attacker and shouldn’t be a direct plan B to replace the Egyptian king.

Liverpool continue to face Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate decision

What is a pressing concern is the middle of defence. Giovanni Leoni arrives from Parma as someone with the potential to one day be a key player for Liverpool, however, he isn’t there yet and his role be that of a back up and rotational option, what Slot needs, is clarity on who Virgil van Dijk’s partner is going to be.

Talks continue over a move for Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace, who seems happy to see out his contract at Selhurst Park if terms can’t be agreed. It is a similar story for Ibrahima Konate and his rumoured link to Real Madrid.

Neither player seems to be pushing for a move but there is a definite air of inevitability about them being at different clubs in the near future. That both seem to have their hearts set on a specific team despite other interest only adds another twist to the tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a daily basis the story seems to flip-flop for both players and the latest news suggests that they could be on the move sooner rather than later.

What is the latest on Guehi and Konate?

Reports from Spain suggest that Madrid are keeping space for Konate, via TeamTalk, AS claim Konate has ‘already given his approval to Real Madrid’ and sees the Bernabeu as his next destination, either this year or next. Adding fuel to the fire, it has been reported that new signing Franco Mastantuono is to be part of Real Madrid Castilla, their feeder team, and that a place in the first-team squad and changing room for Konate is being kept warm.

As for Guehi signing for Liverpool, Sami Mokbel reckons that a deal could be struck before the window shuts writing on BBC Sport’s website: “Liverpool and Crystal Palace have held discussions about a possible £35m deal for Guehi to go to Anfield before the transfer deadline. There is still no agreement, but those talks should accelerate in the next few days but the success of that deal hinges on whether the chairman, Steve Parish, sees Liverpool's deal and their valuation of the player as enough to let their captain go.”

In a World Cup year, both players are keen to make the right decision and whoever blinks first could pave the way for the other, either way, Liverpool won’t lose as Richard Hughes has shown so many times already this summer. The plan for now very much looks like it’s a one in and one out policy over Guehi and Konate.