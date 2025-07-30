Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Crystal Palace FC at St Mary's Stadium on April 02, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool need more depth at centre-half but who should they buy Konstantinos Koulierakis or March Guehi?

Liverpool’s recruitment has gone smoothly so far with Arne Slot getting nearly all the tools he needs to launch another assault on the Premier League.

The Reds boss hasn’t just added depth, he has added some of the continent’s finest young talents to provide competition in the short-term as well as having the potential to be long-term starters too. That a record deal for Florian Wirtz could be topped in the same window with a move for Alexander Isak says it all about what Richard Hughes has been planning. There is still a lot of work to be done though and there are no signs of the club slowing down or taking their foot off the gas.

One area that the sporting director hasn’t addressed is the middle of defence with the departure of Jarell Quansah leaving Liverpool short. Joe Gomez doesn’t have the best record in terms of injury but the one suffered on the Far East tour is only a minor one. Even still, Slot is having to put square pegs into round holes when he should be building for the season and challenges ahead. The Reds boss, via the club’s official website though, isn’t concerned:

"I'm looking to my left (at Virgil van Dijk), I don't think we have a concern at centre-back! In terms of depth, Ryan showed today that he can play that position. He did it last season as well. But although we all know that we favour him as a central midfielder. Wata (Endo) can also play centre-back. Joe Gomez only has a minor injury. He's been good for us last season as well. We have enough options left but it's true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven't replaced him."

"I also said I was really happy with the squad I had which we showed by not bringing in players last season and we won the league. You can see everywhere around us, in the Premier League and in Europe, these teams try to strengthen. If we do the same as we did last year then we probably wouldn't be able to win it again so we have to improve the players still here, while bringing in new energy and new weapons. The new players have shown that in the time we've trained together and the games we've played.”

Who have Liverpool been linked with at centre-half?

The two players doing the rounds are Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis who has been linked before and Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi. The latter has been the centre of a much publicised courting and it could be a transfer chase that goes to the end of the window. A £40m take it or leave it offer from Liverpool could be one that the Eagles need to strengthen their own team, especially if Eberechi Eze leaves too.

Using Data MB’s comparison model, it is easy to see why the two players might be considered given their stylistic similarities and where they are in their careers. Both are internationals and are experienced in a top five, competitive league with an unfancied team and are now ready for the next step up. In terms of the basics, Koulierakis wins more aerial duels and more defensive duels. IN short, he is the better defender.

Radar image of Wolfsburg centre-half Konstantinos Koulierakis and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi. | Data MB.

It is Guehi though who is more comfortable in possession and comes out on top in terms of both carrying the ball out from the back and in forward passing. The 24-year old is a solid defender with his ability on the ball making him a perfect fit to partner Virgil van Dijk, that he is classed as a home-grown player is an added bonus. For a similar fee, signing Guehi just makes sense.