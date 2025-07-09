Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Crystal Palace FC at St Mary's Stadium on April 02, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool remain favourites to sign Marc Guehi but just missed the chance to sweeten a potential deal.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have put themselves into a strong position heading into the halfway stage of what has been an intriguing transfer window.

The record signing of Florian Wirtz set a benchmark and a statement of intent with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez also transfers that are almost risk free and widely accepted as being good for both the short and long term success of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pace is starting to pick up across the Premier League but it looks like Liverpool have missed a tap-in opportunity to land a player who was being dismissed as a target in the last window.

The Reds remain favourites to sign Marc Guehi with something of a stand-off between Crystal Palace, the player and Liverpool – nobody is blinking.

Crystal Palace announce defender deal as Liverpool wait for Marc Guehi

Guehi is said to be willing to wait until the end of the season and sign a pre-contract agreement to get the move he wants, however, Palace don’t want to lose a valuable asset for free.

One issue that Guehi has is that Virgil van Dijk signed a new deal with Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate both still competing for places too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a World Cup coming up in 2026, Guehi won’t want to risk his place in England’s starting XI, even if he could make more money elsewhere.

Palace have looked to strengthen their own defence with the signing of Borna Sosa, the Croatia international who is costing the Eagles an incredibly low £2m plus add ons.

After signing Kerkez, Liverpool have three left-backs and had Richard Hughes known that Palace were looking for one, third choice Kostas Tsimikas could have been used as a makeweight in a deal for Guehi.

Liverpool, after the departure of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, need more depth at centre-half as well as having to consider what to do about Konate’s contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has Guehi always on Liverpool’s radar?

At one point it looked like Chelsea and Spurs were leading the chase for Guehi but the Champions have obviously been keeping their cards close to their chest as a report on the future of the 24-year old stopper suggests:

“Senior sources at Liverpool have repeatedly played down speculation linking them with a move for Guehi, but it remains to be seen if they will strengthen their centre-back department this summer when Virgil van Dijk’s contract is set to expire. The Dutchman is yet to commit to an extension,” reported The Athletic in January.

“The more Guehi’s current deal at Palace ticks down, the greater the chance a major suitor in Spain, Italy or Germany may be able to afford a transfer fee that Palace deem acceptable. A source close to the 24-year-old told The Athletic that he is open-minded about his future and not inclined to make any knee-jerk decisions about offers that present themselves.”

Guehi is an easy decision for Liverpool, an open goal, regardless of whether or not Konate signs a new contract. After selling Quansah, the money is there to sign a defender who could be at Anfield for the next 10 years.

Competition from overseas if Guehi is guaranteed to be first choice could present an issue unless he sees playing for the best team in England as the club to spend his peak years at that is.