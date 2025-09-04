'I'm with him' - Simon Jordan names who he backs in Marc Guehi to Liverpool farce

Liverpool remain linked with Marc Guehi | Getty Images

At one point it looked like a done deal, only for Oliver Glasner to put his foot down and block Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool, but was he in the wrong?

Simon Jordan is never one to keep his opinions to himself, especially when they concern Crystal Palace and the decision to pull the plug on Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool.

The Eagles skipper has been the subject of several debates with the big question being his professionalism and whether or not he should have followed to example of players like Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa who both downed tools and both got what they wanted. Guehi, on the other hand, has been at his imperious best for Palace whilst also shouldering the responsibility of wearing the armband too.

Said to be disappointed at the move to Liverpool collapsing, all eyes will now be on the January transfer window.

Was Oliver Glasner right to block Marc Guehi’s Liverpool move?

According to reports, it was Palace boss Oliver Glasner who put his foot down and threatened to walk if Guehi was sold with only one additional centre-half having been signed. When asked by Jim White whose side he took in the saga, and if Glasner was right to take the stance that he did, Jordan said on Talksport: “So I'm with him. I'm normally on the other side of the fence saying, well, hang on, people have got to get on with what they've got to get on with. They've got a contract, they've got an obligation. In this instance, I can understand Glasner's position. I can also understand Palace's position. There's nothing Steve Parish or the board can do about Marc Guehi's refusal to sign a contract a year ago.

“So they are now in a situation, what Oliver Glasner is saying is, and I suppose in some respects he's right to say it, in other respects you have to look at the picture of what the football club is. The football club exists beyond Oliver Glasner, exists beyond Steve Parrish, exists to be on me and so on and so forth. The here and now, you've just traded the here and now. Now, you can only live in the here and now, you can only live for today, I get that. But in a year's time, if Oliver Glasner leaves and Marc Guehi leaves, what will have been achieved? A slightly better season, but there'll be 30-40 million pounds out of pocket.

“Palace is not a football club that has enormous amounts of money available to it because its shareholders don't want to give it to them. They've got plenty of money but they don't put it into the football club, they take it out. So with best respects to them, they've got an opportunity to sell a player for 35 million quid. They should. And Glasner is saying, well, if I'm going to sell my centre-back, if I'm going to sell my best midfield player, my inside right in Eze, surely I've got to have something to replace it. So his argument would have been, clearly they bought him a centre-back for 23 million euros, but he doesn't want to play him apparently according to press reports because he's too young, he's a project.

“What the hell is a project at 25 million euros? When did the 25 million euro player become a project? Surely he should be a first-team player and available. So with all that in mind, I make him right for saying to, in no uncertain terms, to the management of Crystal Palace, in this instance, Steve Parish, I expect to be supported and taking away my best players and selling them without giving me replacements is not supporting it.”

Why did Palace leave it so late to make Guehi call?

Unlike with Isak, Liverpool bid early for Guehi and with the price that Palace were said to be asking for. It was a take it or leave it offer, but it was one that stayed on the table.

Steve Parish left it late to make the call to cash in on Guehi – who was happy to stay – with the prospect of losing out on £35m not one he was willing to take. Why Parish let it so late remains to be seen.

The courtroom drama over Palace’s position in Europe might be one factor as could be what other business they did. Maybe they didn’t make as money as the anticipated from other sales and were looking to balance the books with Guehi.

There is also the chance that they believed that they had secured suitable replacements for their captain until the deal for Julio Igor fell through and Glasner decided that he didn’t have the depth that he wanted. After delivering the FA Cup, and a return to European football, the last thing Parish would have wanted is to lose his manager, especially after losing their talisman Eberechi Eze.