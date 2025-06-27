Years at club: N/A | Getty Images

Liverpool only have a couple of positions that need to be addressed, who could the centre-half options be?

Liverpool's recruitment has been near faultless so far with Richard Hughes helping to bring a new dynamic look to Arne Slot's team.

Steven Gerrard wanted his old team to "make hay whilst the sun shines" and that is exactly what the Anfield legend is seeing as the Reds go from strength to strength rather than resting on their laurels.

Slot navigated his team to the Premier League title with the uncertainty of three key players potentially leaving the club, however, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah signed new deals after being impressed with the new boss and buying into his philosophy, saving Liverpool millions in the process.

A new No.9 is a priority, but after missing out on Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Liverpool need to address the centre-half issue that is brewing, and these are the three names most likely to be on the sporting director's shopping list.

Van Dijk has signed a long term contract with Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong both likely to be the future of the full-back positions for some time to come which leaves the other position in the back four as the one up for debate.

Ibrahima Konate has reportedly rejected a new contract offer with Jarell Quansah leaving to join Bayer Leverkusen. Joe Gomez will be hoping that his injury problems are behind him, but his availability doesn't change the fact that another centre-half is needed.

Marc Guehi a Liverpool target - but here’s three others

The name making all the headlines is Marc Guehi, who has been linked for some time, and knows that his time at Crystal Palace is coming to an end. Leaving Selhurst Park as a FA Cup winner isn't a bad way to go out.

With a World Cup on the horizon, Guehi has been looking for reassurances that he will play regular football which is the sticking point for any move to Anfield. If Konate signs a new deal or doesn't seal a move away, the minutes would have to be shared.

Van Dijk will be 34 by the time the season starts though and it might be that Slot would consider resting the skipper more than he did in his first season in charge and keep both of them happy.

Ousmane Diomande

Ousmane Diomande is younger than Konate and Guehi but already has plenty of experience in Portugal and is tipped to move to a club in a top five league this summer.

Several Premier League clubs have been quoted as being interested and Liverpool should be one of them given their status as champions and the opportunity that they can offer.

There are similarities to when Van Dijk was younger in that he is tall, quick, and composed in possession, occasionally though, he can be too composed, a trait that he will be expected to grow out of with experience.

Dayot Upamecano

Another option is to replace one France international with another and approach Bayern Munich for Dayot Upamecano.

Like Konate, the 26 year-old is out of contract next summer and his future remains uncertain. Financially it would make sense and wages wouldn't be anywhere near the £200,000 per week that Konate is said to be demanding either.

Andreas Christensen

Another notable name is Andreas Christensen who has been told he can leave Barcelona, Jurgen Klopp was also a fan of the big Dane and he could be a long term replacement for Van Dijk given his style of play.

Liverpool shouldn't be held to ransom by Konate, there are players on the market who would jump at the chance to move to one of the best clubs in Europe and who have just signed one of the continent's best playmakers.