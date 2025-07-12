Marc Guehi to Liverpool takes potential new twist after official statement released

Liverpool will be keeping an eye on developments at Crystal Palace amid interest in signing Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace have been ordered they must compete in the Europa Conference League in the 2025-26 season.

The Eagles thought they would be in the Europa League - the second-tier competition in Europe - as a reward for winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history. Oliver Glasner’s side earned a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley in May.

However, Palace have been demoted to the third-string tournament because of ownership rules. The decision is because of former Palace shareholder John Textor also owning a majority stake in French side Olympique Lyonnais, who qualified for the Europa League. Textor has subsequently sold his shares in the Eagles but UEFA’s rules set a deadline of 1 March 2025 to show proof of multi-club ownership restructuring. Palace failed to do so.

It means that Nottingham Forest, who were originally set to be in the Europa Conference League for finishing seventh in the Premier League, will be promoted. However, Palace are expected to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

What’s been said

A statement from the First Chamber of UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body on Friday read: “The CFCB First Chamber had opened proceedings against Crystal Palace and Olympique Lyonnais due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule provided for in Article 5 of the UEFA Club Competitions Regulations.

“On 9 July 2025, the appeal instance of the French financial control authority (DNCG) decided not to relegate Olympique Lyonnais to Ligue 2. Consequently, and following an assessment by the CFCB of all the other relevant conditions included in the settlement agreement, Olympique Lyonnais will not be excluded from the 2025/26 UEFA club competitions (see media release of 30 June 2025).

“Consequently, the CFCB First Chamber pursued the assessment of the documentation submitted by Olympique Lyonnais and Crystal Palace and concluded that the clubs breached, as at 1 March 2025, the multi-club ownership criteria foreseen in Art 5.01 of the UEFA Club Competition Regulations.

“For this reason, and in accordance with the provisions set in Art. 5.02, 5.03 and 5.04 of the UEFA Club Competitions Regulations, the CFCB First Chamber decided:

• To accept Olympique Lyonnais’ admission to the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League; and

• To reject Crystal Palace’s admission to the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League and to accept Crystal Palace’s admission to the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League.

“The present decision may be appealed against before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Articles 62 and 63 of the UEFA Statutes.”

How could it impact Liverpool?

Guehi appeals to Liverpool’s recruitment team as he is still on an upward curve aged 24 but has four years of regular Premier League action under his belt and is also a starter for England. It was the former Chelsea defender who captained Palace to FA Cup glory.

However, Liverpool will not want to overpay for Guehi given he could be available for free next summer. But Palace now have fewer bargaining chips as they have been demoted to the Europa Conference League. The competition is less prestigious and Guehi may have more incentive to depart South London. In addition, Palace cannot use the argument that they will be playing more competitive teams in the Europa League, with the likes of AS Roma and Porto confirmed to be in the league phase.

He would have the chance to compete in the Champions League at Anfield, as well as regularly challenge for major honours. Liverpool are the current Premier League champions after comfortably winning the title in head coach Arne Slot’s maiden season.