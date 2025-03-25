Darwin Nunez has scored only seven times for Liverpool during the 2024-25 season and he has been linked with a summer transfer exit.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he sees Darwin Nunez as one of his Uruguay players to fire the country to the World Cup.

Nunez has endured a difficult 2024-25 season for Liverpool. The striker has managed to score only seven goals in all competitions and has chiefly been overlooked in terms of a starting berth during the Reds’ charge towards the Premier League title. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have been preferred as number-nine options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nunez is currently on international duty with Uruguay in their bid to quality for the 2026 World Cup. However, La Celeste suffered a 1-0 home loss against Argentina last weekend, which leaves them fourth in the South American table. Uruguay have won only one of their past six matches and prepare to face Bolivia tonight (8pm GMT).

What has Marceloa Bielsa said about Darwin Nunez?

Nunez will be expected to spearhead Bielsa’s attack. The former Leeds United boss was asked by the media about Nunez’s current form, with La Celeste’s boss replying (via ESPN): “I saw Darwin with a lot of enthusiasm, with a lot of willingness and excitement.

"I reaffirm my responsibility in moments when Uruguay loses, because our team is clearly designed to defend without stopping attacking, and to attack without stopping defending, and it's prepared to unbalance. Individuals speak for themselves: if a team has Darwin, [Giorgian] De Arrascaeta, [Federico] Valverde, [Rodrigo] Bentancur, [Ronald] Araujo himself, full-backs like [Nihitan] Nández with a lot of potential, and we create few scoring chances.

“If the coach is looking for a team that damages when attacking, but doesn't create scoring chances, the responsibility can't fall on the individuals, but rather on my failure to get the combination of such outstanding players to create the differences we struggle to create."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Darwin Nunez leave Liverpool?

There is significant speculation surrounding the future of Nunez at Liverpool. The striker was linked with a switch to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in the January transfer window. However, with the Reds on challenging for the Premier League title, they did not want to leave themselves short in attack and rebuffed interest.

However, reports suggest that Nunez is now wanted by Atletico Madrid to revive his career. The 25-year-old has found it tough since moving to Liverpool from Benfica in July 2022 for what could become a club-record fee of £85 million and rarely found consistency.

The Reds are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward in the summer. Along with Nunez, there are some question marks around Diogo Jota because of his fitness. The Portugal international has had persistent injury issues and has not hit the heights he’s capable of in recent weeks.

Liverpool have been linked with several strikers. Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak is a player that Arne Slot and the club’s recruitment staff admire but the Magpies are said to demand at least £100 million. The likes of Brighton’s Joao Pedro, Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sekso and Lille’s Jonathan David have also been linked.