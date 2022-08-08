What is the latest on Liverpool’s pursuit of Marcelo Brozovic?

Liverpool drew 2-2 in their opening game of the Premier League season away at Fulham.

The Reds weren’t able to find a winner and had to settle for a draw against the Championship champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with a new name over recent days, with Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic reportedly a target.

The Croatia international has been with the Italian giants since 2015 and has made 290 appearances to date, chipping in with 28 goals.

The latest

According to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, Liverpool are ‘interested’ in luring the former Dynamo Zagreb ace to Anfield before the end of the window to solve their injury problems in the heart of midfield.

The report mentions the potential of a ‘swap deal’ with either Naby Keita or Roberto Firmino.

What has Klopp said?

Speaking after the match against Fulham on Saturday, Klopp admitted his side could do with delving back into the transfer market, especially after Thiago went off injured with a hamstring problem.

He said, as per a report by the Daily Mail:

“We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen.

“Nobody could image that Curtis (Jones) gets the thing he gets; it is nothing serious but he is a young boy and it is a kind of stress reaction. Bodies are like this. Naby (Keita) is only ill and he will now be back definitely next week again. Oxlade (Chamberlain) happened early and now with Thiago that is, of course, not good and we will see.

He added: “Look, a transfer must make sense now and in the long-term; we have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders. It is not that we lack midfielders, but it’s just some of them are injured.

“This is not a good situation, I don’t like it at all, but we have to see how we react on that – but for sure not panicking.”

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. Picture: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

What has Brozovic said?

Brozovic has been a key player for Inter Milan over the past seven years and has helped them win the title and Copa Italia both once since his move.

He is under contract until 2026 which suggests his side are under no pressure to cash in on him yet.

The player has been quiet regarding his future over recent times but after penning a new deal earlier this year, his comments suggested he is committed to his current team.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new deal with Inter. I was desperate to renew my contract and the club was aware of that.

“I’ve never held talks with any other clubs out of respect for Inter and their fans. I’d like to thank the club and I’ll say it again, I’m so happy for today.