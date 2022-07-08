The Spanish playmaker is a target for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and several other Premier League clubs.

The future of Real Madrid playmaker Marcos Asensio has been one of the ongoing transfer stories of the summer window so far.

Liverpool have long been linked with the 26-year old as Jurgen Klopp looks to add a creative spark to his midfield while Arsenal are believed to be their biggest competition.

However, the saga has taken another twist and Newcastle United have become the latest Premier League side linked with the former Mallorca star.

Here is what we know so far and the latest reports regarding Asensio’s future with several English top flight clubs believed to be in the mix:

Liverpool and Newcastle, two options for Asensio

The latest reports are coming from Spanish publication SPORT who claim Liverpool and Newcastle United are both interested in signing Asensio but “have not taken the decisive step to undertake his signing”.

The 26-year old has entered the final year of his contract at Real Madrid and Los Blancos are yet to offer him an extension.

The Champions League winners initially valued Asensio at €50 million but have lowered that asking price to €35m to €40m and could accept a bid in the region of €25m, according to SPORT.

The report also claims that AC Milan “love” the player and could also be in the race to sign him but there is no mention of Arsenal, a club who have been linked with Asensio for weeks.

Reports in Italy are claiming that Asensio would be willing to take a pay cut in order to force a move away from the Bernabeu this summer.

Marcos Asensio career statistics

Asensio has been with Real Madrid since 2014 when he signed from Mallorca for a €3.9 million fee.

He spent time back on loan at Mallorca and then at Real Betis before breaking into the Real Madrid first team in the 2016-17 season.

Since then he has gone on to play 235 times for Los Blancos while scoring 49 goals.

On the international stage, Asensio represented Spain at Under 16, Under 19 and Under 21 level as well as at the Olympics before earning his first senior cap in 2016.