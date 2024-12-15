Liverpool battled to a 2-2 draw against Fulham after having Andy Robertson sent off.

Marco Silva admitted he had mixed feelings about Fulham’s draw against Liverpool.

The Premier League encounter ended in a pulsating 2-2 stalemate at Anfield. The Reds, who top the table, dropped points for only the fourth time this season - although it could have been worse.

Fulham took the lead in the 11th minute through Andreas Pereira. Then things got tougher for Arne Slot’s side when Andy Robertson was given a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Liverpool battled back and equalised in the 48th minute through Cody Gakpo’s header. Then the Reds enjoyed the better of things despite a numerical disadvantage but Fulham managed to capitalise when Rodrigo Muniz scored with 14 minutes remaining. However, there was to be more drama and Diogo Jota came off the bench to earn Liverpool a point on his return from injury.

For a third successive time visiting Anfield, Fulham managed to take the lead. They lost the previous two occasions and this time managed to share the spoils. And although Silva reckons the Cottagers should have returned to London with a triumph, he admitted that the home crowd when Liverpool went down to 10 men had a significant part to play.

Silva said: “It is a mix of feelings, I have to say. When you are leading the score twice and Liverpool after the 20 minutes playing with 10 men, of course, we have the feeling we should have won the game. The first 20 minutes and the way we started showed the trust in ourselves as well. Massive respect for Liverpool, the quality they have. When you come to Anfield and to match them and try and win the game, you know it is going to be a little bit electric of an electric game, a little bit open because if you are open, the quality they have and with the crowd behind, some moments they can be unstoppable.

“But we took that risk and wanted to show we are trying to win the game. We started to well, our dynamic created problems for them. The red card made an impact,t he game became more emotional, the crowd played their part and Liverpool players as well.

“They took some risks, played man for man. We should have kept the ball better to try to make them run more. We lacked to have more possession of the ball. We tried to adjust at half-time to keep the ball more. The early goal from Liverpool made a massive impact but we reacted well and we scored the 2-1 and they equalised again.

“So many times you arrive in dangerous areas, the left side, the way we planned the game and the first goal. The position of [Mo] Salah a little more inside, we should have created more problems for them. The second goal is more or less in the same way, arriving in so many dangerous areas, we should have taken better decisions to create more chances. A strange feeling we should have created more chances but the power of Liverpool in some moments made an impact too and both feelings, pleased with the performance and braveness and leading the score twice but we should have taken the three [points]. But it is football and we won’t play against an easy side.”