Liverpool’s new full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have endured soft launches after being signed in the summer transfer window.

Chris Sutton has suggested that Liverpool need to find stability in the full-back areas if they are to turn around their worrying form.

The Reds’ 2-1 defeat by Manchester United last weekend was their fourth successive loss in all competitions. The Premier League champions find themselves four points adrift of Arsenal and there are growing concerns that Arne Slot’s side will not challenge to defend their crown.

Liverpool have failed to convince after having a significant squad overhaul in the summer. They spent in the region of £450 million including a British record fee of £125 million on Alexander Isak while Florian Wirtz arrived for £100 million.

The departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid meant that Jeremie Frimpong was recruited for £29.5 million to help fill the void at right-back while £40 million was spent on left-back Milos Kerkez.

But Kerkez has struggled to adapt so far despite starting every league game, while the right-hand side of defence has been problematic. Frimpong has featured from the outset only once in the top flight, with Conor Bradley ahead in the pecking order while Dominik Szoboszlai has been used as a makeshift option. Against United, Frimpong replaced the subdued Mo Salah in attack.

And Sutton believes it’s something that Slot has to fix. The former Premier League title-winning striker told the Monday Night Club: “The right-back situation is a mess. He's sticking with Kerkez and has not been an upgrade on Robertson, they haven;t defended well. He’s uncertain about all these players coming in and can't decide what his best XI is. How much did he spent on Wirtz and can't find a place for him in the team.

“[Hugo] Ekitike is coming off the bench and has arguably been their best forward. Isak can't find his best form and that's all self-inflicted after he chucked his toys out of the pram and would have missed crucial weeks of training. All these things are conspiring to go against Liverpool. Mo Salah has got his boots on the wrong feet, all this talk about a new deal and he hasn't found any sort of form.

“I understand what Slot is saying that they didn't take the chance but defensively if where I'm more concerned. Forward areas, it's about finding the right combination. Isak shouldn’t be starting ahead of Ekitike as the central striker.

“The right-back situation and Szoboszlai playing in that positon, he's been one of their best midfielders and that kills him playing there. The Frimpong signing, I don't care what anyone says, I'm scratching my head over it. How can you spend that sort of money on a right-back and now he;s realise he can't really play there because he can't defend very well so he'll have to play him up one. It's just bonkers.”

Martin Chapman, who hosts the Monday Night Club, suggested that Frimpong was not signed to only be a right-back but also cover for Salah, who is now aged 33 and will be heading off the represent Egypt at the African Cup of Nations in December. Chapman said: “I was told by someone connected to the club that he was as much brought in that he could deputise for Salah.”

Former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock claimed that he was told by a coach in the game that Alexander-Arnold, whose defensive capabilities were constantly placed under scrutiny, was replaced by someone in Frimpong who was even more attack-minded. Warnock said: “He played as a wing-back for Leverkusen and in the high right position. He never played the right of a three at the back because he's not a defender A lot of my mates are coaches and when he signed, my mate turned around and said that Liverpool have got rid of someone who can't defend with someone who can't defend even more.”