Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvil was on the end of a comprehensive loss.

Liverpool summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili's frustrations at Valencia continued at the weekend.

The goalkeeper joined the Reds in the summer transfer window for a fee that could reach £29 million. Yet with Alisson Becker firmly No.1 at Anfield, Mamardashvili remained at Valencia on loan to continue playing regular football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Los Ches have endured a difficult start to the season and could well find themselves in a battle for La Liga survival. On Saturday, Valencia suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Real Sociedad to leave them 18th in the table.

Mamardashvili was the visitors' standout performer, according to Spanish media outlet Notre Sport, making two good saves to ensure that Valencia did not suffer an embarrassment.

Yet the Georgia international was on the end of a comprehensive defeat helped inflicted by Liverpool summer target Martin Zubimendi. The midfielder rejected a £2 million switch to the Reds to remain at Sociedad.

The Basque outfit have had a challenging opening to the campaign in their own right but they secured a second league win in eight games. Per Sofascore, Zubimendi was one of Sociedad's standout performers as he earned a player rating of 7.2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Valencia’s loss, head coach Ruben Baraja said: “People have to be angry, just like I am. Absolutely rightly so, because in the end all our fans who sit down to watch us on TV or those who have come here to watch the game, do so with the hope of seeing their team compete and of seeing a team that really gives importance to points and games. They turn on the TV and see that from the first action the team didn't do the things that we worked on during the week.

“The game comes around, we do something different and it costs us a goal. If you are a fan -and I am also a Valencia CF fan- then it is irritating. It irritates me and I understand that the fans might be angry. Without a doubt, we are also angry. I, as the person in charge, and the players, should be angry. This defeat must hurt because we have to wake up. The numbers are not a coincidence, beyond the fact that we can use the excuse of the opposition, of the team being away from home… This is of no use to me and we have to wake up in general, all of us.

“The final part of the game leaves me very upset, because we did not know how to manage those minutes. It has to help us to learn and, above all, to wake up. That is the most important message. We need to get points and have a different feeling away from home.”