Mason Mount is entering the final year of his Chelsea contract amid interest from Liverpool and Man Utd

Mason Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

According to widespread reports on Wednesday night, the Chelsea midfielder had come to an agreement with Erik ten Hag’s side ahead of a proposed moved this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24-year-old was part of Chelsea’s Champions League winning squad in 2021 as Thomas Tuchel claimed the club’s second European Cup with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Bayern Munich were tracking the player with the Bundesliga champions now managed by Tuchel, who could look to his former club for reinforcements after winning the German title on goal difference last weekend.

Mount has been a target for Liverpool ahead of next season as they seek to bolster their midfield options following a fifth-place Premier League finish. The England international had held talks with the club but no agreement was reached.

He is open to a move away from Stamford Bridge with the midfielder yet to pen a new contract at the club with his current deal up in 2024. Man United appeared to take the lead in the race to sign the player last week with the latest reports now suggesting Mount prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea are widely reported to request around £70m to allow Mount to leave. They could yet keep the player and run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino was unveiled as Chelsea’s new manager earlier this week and is reported to want to keep Mount at the club.

He has not played since mid-April due to injury with Chelsea enduring a poor end to the season, winning just one of their last 12 games.

Speaking about Mount’s future, interim manager Frank Lampard told Sky Sports last week that the player’s departure from Stamford Bridge this summer was likely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I think that’s a difficult situation. I think with Mason particularly as an individual, I don’t know what the solution’s going to be because as a club and Mason issue. I don’t know exactly where Mason is at personally - he’s got a year left on his contract.

“I know he’s held in high regard at the club, and I know as well the club are trying to do what they can to make him stay, but I think also with Mason, I’d never want to stand here and talk in the modern day about what a player should do. Because they’ll see it all through their own eyes - about what’s been going on, how they feel about the pitch, what the future is for them.

“In the old days it would be ‘why are you leaving the club, you shouldn’t’. In the modern day, players move on, it’s a shame we’ve got into this situation where it looks like it’s happening maybe now.”