‘A shame’ - ex-Everton manager gives honest answer on £70m Liverpool transfer target

Frank Lampard has admitted he has 'no idea' if Mason Mount has played his last game for Chelsea.

The midfielder's season appears to be over after suffering a pelvic issue.

Mount's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in June 2024. However, negotiations have reached an impasse, with the England international reportedly wanting a contract similar to fellow academy graduate Reece James.

Mount's situation has alerted Liverpool, who are set to bolster their options in the middle of the park in the summer transfer window. Interest in Jude Bellingham has been parked, with Jurgen Klopp opting to instead maximise his budget and aims to sign at least two midfielders.

But Lampard, who is currently acting as interim Chelsea boss, does not know if Mount will depart the London outfit in the summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United also linked.

Lampard said: “I don’t know the answer to that [if he has played his final game for Chelsea], it’s a conversation between Mason and the club. It’s not final at this point and we’ll have to see because those conversations are ongoing.

“It’s a shame for me personally because I think everyone knows how I feel about working with Mason and I like to think he feels the same about me and we could have done with him in the games we’ve played already this season.

“But the bigger picture is something that’s going to become clearer in the next weeks and months and that will be the club and Mason together having conversations.”

