'Medical booked' - Liverpool-linked defender closing in on £15m transfer to rivals after Riccardo Calafiori
Dean Huijsen, who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool, is reportedly set to join a Premier League rival.
The Reds have reportedly shown interest in the Juventus defender, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at AS Roma during the second half of the 2023-24 season.
But with Juve trying to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice, they are allowing Huijsen to depart. The 19-year-old centre-back is poised to make the switch to England but to Bournemouth.
The Bournemouth Echo suggest that the Spain under-21 international is set to undergo a medical ahead of a switch for around £12.5 million. Tiago Pinto, who is the Cherries’ new president of football operations, signed Huijsen while working at Roma.
The news comes after Riccardo Calafiori, also linked with Liverpool this summer, is nearing a move to Arsenal for £42 million from Bologna.
The Reds are one of two Premier League teams still to make a signing this summer along with Fulham. Arne Slot, who has taken over as Anfield head coach from Jurgen Klopp, is assessing his squad before deciding whether to delve into the transfer market.
