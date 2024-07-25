Getty Images

Liverpool’s rivals AFC Bouremouth are set to sign Dean Huijsen.

Dean Huijsen, who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool, is reportedly set to join a Premier League rival.

The Reds have reportedly shown interest in the Juventus defender, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at AS Roma during the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with Juve trying to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice, they are allowing Huijsen to depart. The 19-year-old centre-back is poised to make the switch to England but to Bournemouth.

The Bournemouth Echo suggest that the Spain under-21 international is set to undergo a medical ahead of a switch for around £12.5 million. Tiago Pinto, who is the Cherries’ new president of football operations, signed Huijsen while working at Roma.

The news comes after Riccardo Calafiori, also linked with Liverpool this summer, is nearing a move to Arsenal for £42 million from Bologna.