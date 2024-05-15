Micah Richards. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

The Liverpool star has been one of the best young midfielders in the league this season.

Micah Richards has told Liverpool fans the one reason why Harvey Elliott hasn’t made the England squad to date despite a stunning season.

Elliott, 21, has had his best season to date as a professional and has netted four times and produced 10 assists across all competitions. Furthermore, he has achieved the incredible statistics of being included in every single matchday squad under Jurgen Klopp this season.

While he hasn’t been a key starter, he has proven across the campaign that he is more than ready to take on a more prominent role in the side but displacing Dominik Szoboszlai has proven difficult. He has also been shining for the U21 side across the past six months; he has amassed 11 goal contributions across his last six group games and is on the cusp of a senior call-up. But with the European Championships on the horizon, he will have to wait until after the summer before getting the call-up - despite his performances warranting it.

“Southgate was the England U21 manager and he has brought players through the U21s,” Richards said on the ‘Rest is Football’ podcast. “I think the reason why he has not been mentioned is, because when he is playing for Liverpool, he has been in attacking positions. He’s up against Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, the list goes on. That’s the only reason, but his quality is there. I think he’s fantastic."

“Mainoo and Wharton have been mentioned,” Lineker replied. “But I think the reason why they have been mentioned is because that is a holding player role, where England are, perhaps, a little bit short."