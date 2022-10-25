Manchester United are confident of Michael Edwards taking up a role at Old Trafford, according to reports.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool’s former sporting director has been made a ‘hugely attractive offer’ by the Reds Devils.

Edwards played a huge part to help the Reds re-establish themselves as one of Europe’s elite clubs.

During his time in his role at Anfield, he helped recruit the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the following year.

Meanwhile, Edwards drove hard bargains to sell players such as Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Ibe and Dominic Solanke for significant fees.

Edwards, who joined Liverpool from Tottenham Hotspur in 2011 before working his way up the hierarchy, left the club at the end of last season with the reins passed onto Julian Ward.

Chelsea have reportedly been chasing Edwards’ signature to oversee their new era under owner Todd Boehly.

However, the Londoners have had several offers rebuffed and are now ready to move on.