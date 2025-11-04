Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield with kick-off scheduled for 4:30pm GMT | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s summer transfer decisions have been questioned amid their recent nosedive in form

Liverpool’s expensive summer transfer window has been put under the microscope amid a nightmare dip in form on the pitch. A major decision from Michael Edwards has been questioned by former midfielder Andy Reid.

The Reds have won just two of their last eight games in all competitions, falling seven points behind Arsenal in the Premier League and crashing out of the Carabao Cup.

Despite the Reds setting a new transfer record, Arne Slot is still scratching his head trying to decide on his strongest starting 11, with several players yet to make the impact expected of them.

Liverpool’s attack struggling to deliver

The Reds were expected to tear the Premier League apart this season, after signing Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. So far, only the latter has made a significant impact on Liverpool’s attack.

Wirtz and Isak, who cost more than £240 million combined, have just five goalscoring contributions between them so far this season. Wirtz fell under heavy criticism after going 12 games since the Community Shield without a direct contribution to a goal.

Meanwhile, Isak scored his debut goal against Southampton in the Carabao Cup but is yet to add to that tally.

More than 70 percent of Liverpool’s summer spending went on new attackers, and yet that’s arguably the biggest problem area within the team so far this season. Mohamed Salah’s recent dramatic dip in form has only added to the concerns and frustrations.

Liverpool questioned for selling Luis Diaz

Reid, who played for Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, has questioned Liverpool’s decision to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

Edwards has been praised countless times over the years for his transfer record at Liverpool. However, offloading Diaz has been highlighted as a mistake of the summer. The Colombian was sold to Bayern Munich for £65.5 million and he has settled in immediately at his new club.

Diaz has nine goalscoring contributions in as many Bundesliga appearances so far this season, and a tally of eight goals and five assists across all competitions.

Reid has identified Diaz’s absence as a major one for Liverpool right now and believes his exit was ‘a really big loss’ for the Reds.

“Liverpool have spent a hell of a lot of money and if Arne Slot thought his squad should be bigger then maybe they should’ve paid less transfer fees and maybe brought in more,” the former Nottingham Forest midfielder told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s alright after the event saying they don’t have a big enough squad, you have to cut your cloth accordingly, if you want to build a club that’s capable of building on all fronts like a club, like Liverpool should.

“For me, one of the really big losses in this and, you see how well he’s doing at Bayern Munich , is Luis Diaz. What they’d do to have him and his energy at the moment.”

