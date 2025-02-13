Keith Hackett believes Michael Oliver made a huge mistake while in charge of the Merseyside Derby.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Oliver is a target in the crosshairs once again following decisions during a Premier League match. The referee has come under significant fire after his role in the 2-2 draw between Everton and Liverpool.

The final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park ended up an explosive affair after the full-time whistle, following James Tarkowski’s late equaliser. The Everton captain snagged a point for his side with a stoppage time volley, as home fans piled onto the pitch to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an early opener from Beto, Alexis Mac Allister hit back minutes later to force the equaliser inside the first 20 minutes. Fans then had to wait until late in the second half for Mohamed Salah to put Liverpool ahead, only for their efforts to be undone by a Tarkowski volley deep into added time.

Abdoulaye Doucouré was accused of ‘provoking’ the travelling support as he celebrated in front of the Liverpool fans at full-time. A melee broke out between the two sides after Curtis Jones grabbed him, resulting in Oliver sending both players off, along with Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Michael Oliver criticism

After coming under intense fire following his decision to send of Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly earlier in the year, Oliver has once again been the subject of criticism and targeted abuse online.

Former referee Keith Hackett believes the 39-year-old was wrong to award an early free-kick which led to Beto’s opening goal for Everton. Describing it as a ‘poor decision’ from Oliver, the former PGMOL chief told Football Insider the decision was not a correct one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liverpool were on the wrong end of a poor decision by Michael Oliver to award Everton a free-kick which led to their first goal. There was no foul. Oliver got it wrong.”

The set piece which led to Beto’s goal came after Iliman Ndiaye went down following contact with Ibrahima Konaté, which Hackett believes was not enough to award a foul in Everton’s favour.

Michael Oliver ‘didn’t have the game under control’

Virgil van Dijk did not believe Oliver had a full grip on the game as the chaos unfolded at full-time. Speaking after the match, the Liverpool captain described the occasion as Everton’s ‘cup final’ and said he feels the referee played a ‘big part’ in how events played out.

“We saw how they celebrated the goal, they have all the right to. I think Abdoulaye Doucouré wanted to provoke our fans, I think that is what I saw and Curtis Jones didn't think it was the right thing to do. And then you know what happens if there is a little tussle,” Van Dijk said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn't think the referee had the game under control. Both teams had to deal with it. This was their cup final. I think the referee had a big part in the game, in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren't.”

Liverpool’s point at Goodison Park extends their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, while Everton move ten points clear of the relegation zone.