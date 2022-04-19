Liverpool can go top of the Premier League with a victory over Man Utd.

Michael Owen has backed Liverpool to comfortably beat Manchester United and move top of the Premier League tonight (20.00).

The Reds welcome their bitter foes to Anfield as their attention turns back to the top flight.

Now Liverpool can pile further pressure on City and go two points clear at the summit of the table before Pep Guardiola’s men play Brighton tomorrow.

United have endured yet another disappointing season and are in a scrap to finish in the Champions League places.

They head to Merseyside on the back of a 3-2 win against basement side Norwich City.

And Owen - who played for both the Reds and United during his career - believes the club he won the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and two League Cups with will deliver a 2-0 victory.

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen said: “What a game this should be. I thought some of Liverpool’s football, particularly in the first half, was superb.

“Thiago was the star man for me, he was so classy and barely gave the ball away. Luis Diaz was a threat throughout and was a problem for a top full-back, [Joao] Cancelo, all day.

“It was another Cristiano Ronaldo inspired win for Man United. The worry would be how difficult they made it for themselves. Norwich are bottom of the league but caused United problems. They can’t be relying on Ronaldo every week.

“I’d fancy Liverpool against any side right now. There’s so much confidence in the side and Klopp has so many options at his disposal. I’m going for a 2-0 win.”

Liverpool thrashed United 5-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier this season.