Liverpool suffered an exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Michael Owen fears that Liverpool will only have the funds to ‘burst the bank’ for Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

The Reds exited that Champions League on Wednesday night after suffering a 6-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the last 16. Jurgen Klopp’s men had an almighty task in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu as they trailed 5-2. But Karim Benzema’s 78th-minute strike ensured that Liverpool would not write history and produce an unlikely comeback.

It’s proven an underwhelming season for the Reds. The best they can hope for is a Premier League top-four finish to qualify for next campaign’s Champions League - yet they sit six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Almost everyone concurs that Klopp needs to recruit this summer - especially in midfield. Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham is the top target. Owen believes that Liverpool will have transfer funds to make one marquee signing but there might not be much else available to spend should they miss out on a berth in Europe’s elite club competition.

Speaking on BT Sport, the former Liverpool striker said: “You’re hanging your hat on one of two additions to freshen things up, let’s say. The worry is if Liverpool don’t get into the Champions League, they probably won’t have the money to go and do it. We all know that Liverpool aren’t awash with money.

“I know there’s a kitty there probably to go for a Bellingham for £100 million, maybe a little bit more let’s say. If they don’t get into the Champions League, it’ll put a bit more pressure on the purse strings.