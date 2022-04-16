Liverpool take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Michael Owen has predicted Liverpool to topple Manchester City and continue their hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds face their modern-day rivals in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley today (15.30).

Just a point separates Jurgen Klopp's side and City in the Premier League title race after they shared an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Liverpool have already captured the Carabao Cup this season while they're into the last four of the Champions League.

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen expects another tight battle between Liverpool and City.

But the ex-striker, whose late double inspired the Reds to beat Arsenal in the 2001 FA Cup final, is backing his former club to win 2-1.

Owen said: “I can’t wait for this. The game last week was brilliant, and this should be more of the same.

“Man City are entering this on the back of that dramatic match in Madrid. That was far from a straightforward night, but to leave Madrid with a clean sheet, will be a huge positive.

“As for Liverpool, it was an entertaining game against Benfica, but in the end it was straightforward. Klopp even had the luxury of resting a few players. Given how many important games are coming up, that’s a huge bonus.

“The movement of the front three caused City a lot of problems last week, and they were exploiting City’s high line.

“The fact City had such an intense game on Wednesday is bound to play a factor here.