Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deadline-day loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The former Barcelona man is claimed to undergo a medical later today ahead of a switch to Anfield.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported on Twitter that Arthur is on his way to the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp has been keen to bolster his midfield in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus. Full agreement on the salary, work now in progress for medical later today as per @DiMarzio

“Clubs discussing final details in order to get it done soon.”

Liverpool have had injury problems in midfield during the formative stage of the season.

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelines, while Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in last night’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United and will be assessed.

Klopp has insisted that if Liverpool are to improve their midfield, it needs to be the ‘right’ player.

Speaking after the Newcastle win, it seemed like the Reds were unlikely to bolster their options ahead of this evening’s 23.00 BST cut-off point.