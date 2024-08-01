Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal FC looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Lincoln Financial Field on July 31, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the USA.

Mikel Arteta believes that Arne Slot has already make his mark on Liverpool after their pre-season victory over Arsenal.

The Reds earned a 2-1 win against the Premier League rivals during a pre-season tour of the USA. Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho were on target for Liverpool in Philadelphia. The first-half performance was particularly impressive, with Diogo Jota also hitting the post for Liverpool.

Slot has officially been Anfield head coach for two months, having succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat. Liverpool’s players are adapting to the Dutchman’s new methods as they work towards the 2024-25 curtain-raiser against Ipswich Town on 17 August. And Arteta, speaking at his post-match press conference, believes it’s already clear what Slot wants from his Reds troops.

The Arsenal boss said when asked if Liverpool will be a good side under Slot (via football.london): “I think so. We all have to start competing and earning our right to show how good we are. But the team’s looking good. With the games I’ve seen in preseason, it’s clear what he‘s been trying to implement. It was a tough game for us.”

Arsenal started the game much better than Liverpool but failed to create enough clear-cut chances. That’s something Arteta knows has to improve if the Gunners are to challenge for the Premier League title after finishing runners-up in the past two seasons. He added: We have to punish teams. Especially with the aggression that we played with and the amount of times that we won the ball in dangerous areas and then not enough happened. It happened basically the other way around. That’s where we need to improve.

“It’s an area where we can obviously improve. The first chance they had they scored and that’s what makes the difference as well. When you’re in those spaces in the box putting the ball in the net. We created the situations. We had two or three more big situations as well. We have to improve.”