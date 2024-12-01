Arsenal earned an emphatic win over West Ham to close the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikel Arteta says he is looking forward to watching a ‘beautiful’ encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City - after Arsenal fired a warning shot that they are still in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners earned a 5-2 victory over West Ham United, with all seven goals being scored in the first half. As a result, Arsenal moved to second in the top-flight table ahead of leaders Liverpool hosting City at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds are top of the standings, six points above Arsenal and eight clear of City. Should Arne Slot’s men deliver a victory this afternoon, they will stretch further clear of their nearest rivals. But Arteta believes that his Arsenal side have found rhythm, having scored 13 goals in their past three games and is now relishing Liverpool’s seismic showdown with his former club City.

Arteta said: “We’ve got some momentum. I think we have some flow back, a real determination, winning consecutive matches against three opponents is great and we’re going to enjoy tonight and watch a beautiful game of football tomorrow.

“We are in a great moment right now, but in football be on your toes and prepare the best possible way for tomorrow. Because it is so competitive this league, the opposition that we’re playing every three days, that’s the only thing that you can do. We can analyse a lot of things to improve today, again tomorrow.”