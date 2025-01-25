'That's for sure' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes major Liverpool prediction in Premier League title race

Liverpool are six points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta believes that Liverpool will have a blip in the remainder of Premier League title race - and Arsenal must capitalise.

The Reds are six points clear at the summit of the table after 21 fixtures. They stretched further clear of the Gunners last weekend after a 2-0 win at Brentford courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s stoppage-time double. Later on in the evening, Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead and were held to a draw against Aston Villa.

With a game in hand, the title is Arne Slot’s side to lose. In August, plenty tipped the Gunners to end their 21-year wait for a top-flight crown but they have to hope that Liverpool start to drop points - having lost just once all season.

The Reds play host to relegation-threatened Ipswich Town today while Arsenal make the trip to struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers. Arteta was asked about the Premier League title race at his pre-match press conference and insisted that the Gunners have to do what they’re capable of. The Emirates Stadium boss said: ”The margins are really, really small. You can see how things could’ve gone last weekend - the turning points are minimal and the gap certainly looks very different. We have to be at it, we have to do what is in our hands and there’s still a long, long way to go.”

Arteta was then asked if Liverpool will have a ‘difficult spell’. He replied: “They normally do, so we have to be there. That’s for sure.”

However, Slot is hardly getting carried away with Liverpool’s position and he knows that Ipswich will prove a tricky opponent. The Anfield head coach believes winning games in the second half of the campaign rather than in the opening period.

Slot said: “They've been a bit unlucky sometimes in the last moments of games. I've said this a few times recently that the second half of the season is always more difficult than the first half because some teams strengthen themselves during the winter break, some teams – not all of them but many teams – work with their manager for half a season and that normally leads to a team becoming better – and that's definitely the situation also for Ipswich, although they made it really difficult for us already in the first game of the season.

“But I think it's fair to say that they've improved during the first half here and that is also a compliment to Kieran McKenna that he already made it really difficult for us in the first game. I think the few games after were more difficult for them but then at a certain point they've become a very good team that makes it difficult for every team – except maybe their last game, which was an exception to the rule and maybe that was because [Manchester] City was City again.”

