Arsenal face Liverpool in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes that ‘remarkable’ Liverpool are of the best teams in the past decade.

The Reds make the trip to the Emirates Stadium today hoping to come out on top of the Premier League title showdown. Both outfits are hoping to end Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold on the silverware.

Liverpool are the only team in the past seven years to beat City to the crown in 2019-20. They have finished runners-up on two other occasions. Meanwhile, Arsenal have played bridesmaid to Pep Guardiola’s men in the previous two campaigns.

It’s the Reds who head into today’s encounter top of the Premier League - four points above Arsenal. And Arteta believes that the Anfield side have consistently shown a ‘ relentless and winning mentality’.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Arteta said: “Yeah, for me they are one of the best teams in the last decade. And certainly the history of this Premier League. Because they competed against a team that was creating record after record. And they were consistently, that shows a lot of relentless and winning mentality. To consistently believe in you at some point you feel that you could not reach it. So that's a big credit to them. And the way they've done it with a very clear identity. So that's something remarkable, in my opinion.”

Arteta will do battle with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot for the first time. Slot has made a sublime start since succeeding the legendary Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat, winning 11 of his opening 12 games. Arteta believes that Slot inherited a strong squad but can see the Dutchman has started to implement his own style.

“They’re obviously in a really good moment, they’re on a great run and you can see the touch that he’s given to a team that was already very strong, but you can see his fingerprints on that team,” Arteta added.

“It’s a team that, you know, for nine years has been competing on the highest level in every competition, so they know how to compete. They know how to threat you when the ball is really far, when the ball is in the outside unit especially. They have individual quality to damage you, they are good on set-pieces. It’s a team that for nine years consistently has been there. That means that they are really good at everything that they do.”