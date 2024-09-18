AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Siro on September 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League.

Paulo Fonesca rued AC Milan’s defensive performance in their Champions League defeat by Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s men made a winning start to their European campaign as they battled to a 3-1 triumph at the San Siro. Things couldn’t have started much worse for the visitors on their return to the elite club competition, with Christian Pulisic opening the scoring for Milan inside three minutes.

But Liverpool kept their composure and were ahead by half-time through goals from centre-back duo Ibrahima Konate and Virgin van Dijk. Then Dominik Szoboszlai confirmed all three points for the Reds midway through the second period.

Milan managed only one other shot on target apart of Pulisic’s strike, with the Reds in full control. Fonesca admitted that the Rossoneri tried to isolate Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in one-one-one situations with dangerman Rafael Leao - but it was a tactic that failed to bear fruit.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia (via Milan Press), Fonesca said: “I think we started the game well offensively and defensively, then they had opportunities on the counterattack and punished us for some nice details. In this type of game we can’t make mistakes, but Liverpool are stronger than us. We have to work on the continuity of the performance otherwise it’s difficult .”

“ In the first goal conceded we had expected individual marking in the two central defenders. What we prepared for Leao was to put him in a one-on-one against Alexander Arnold and only two or three times did he manage to do it .

“ I respect all opinions but we are too permeable defensively. Loftus-Cheek is an eight or a 10 for me, [Tijjani] Reijnders is not a player suited to be close to [Youssouf] Fofana. I like the two-midfielder structure and that's how we created the most dangerous chances.”

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Fonesca added: We started well, both defensively and offensively. However, after their second goal, we lost emotional balance, and the team started making mistakes that are fatal against teams like Liverpool. I must say that Liverpool was stronger than us and is stronger than us at the moment."