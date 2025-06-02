Liverpool are looking to sign Milos Kerkez this summer | Getty Images

Milos Kerkez has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and the Bournemouth left-back has taken to social media to send a message to their fans.

Arne Slot made a rapid start to life as Liverpool boss and it looks like the summer’s recruitment is going to follow a similar pattern.

The third name that is currently doing the rounds in Milos Kerkez with the Reds confident of sealing a £45m deal for the Bournemouth left-back who has broken his silence on a possible move to Liverpool.

The 21-year old Hungary international is seen as the long-term replacement for Anfield great Andy Robertson and has taken to Instagram in reflection of a successful campaign with Bournemouth, via BBC Sport:

"38 games, 38 started, we finished the job and broke the record. Thanks to the fans and everyone for support. Thanks to the gaffer for trusting me to start all 38 games and special thanks to the one above for keeping me safe and healthy and of course nothing would be possible without my family.

"I don't know what will happen in the next week but Cherries family thank you!"

It’s not quite a goodbye message, but in the age of social media, every last post is scrutinised and assessed to see if a player is on the move. His suggestion of something happening in the next week could signal how quickly Liverpool will look to get a deal done.

Kerkez is an out and out left-back and was widely regarded as one of the best in the Premier League last season.

It is the sort of move that has paid dividends in the past for Liverpool. Robertson came from Hull City and Virgil van Dijk from Southampton after proving that they could handle playing in one of the toughest leagues in world football.

Could Liverpool revisit 2023 target who endured Champions League final snub?

Liverpool have tried already to secure the next Robertson in the shape of Lucas Beraldo, a player equally as comfortable in the middle of defence as he is on the flank.

In 2023, the Sao Paulo prospect was seriously considered by the Reds recruitment team only to see the Brazilian move to Paris Saint Germain for £16m.

Fabrizio Romano didn’t fully commit to Liverpool’s interest in the now 21-year old lefty, however, the link was genuine:

"Lucas Beraldo – There has been talk of Liverpool being interested in signing Brazilian youngster Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo. However, I’m not hearing anything – not aware of that or of any negotiations for him at this stage," he said via Caught Offside .

“Liverpool are always linked with many players but there’s nothing concrete so far. He’s very good player, a talented young centre-back. I like him, but I think he probably needs one more step before joining a super top club like Liverpool.”

Beraldo has played 33 times for PSG this season, but finds himself behind a star-studded defensive cast in the Champions League winner’s line-up.

Rather than paying over £40m for Kerkez, Liverpool could save themselves some money by signing Beraldo with the scouting groundwork already done.