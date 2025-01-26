Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milos Kerkez has been linked with a move to Liverpool where he could unite with Hungary team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai.

Dominik Szoboszlai was at the fulcrum of Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.

The midfielder opened the scoring as the Reds moved six points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. In the 11th minute, he created himself space before finding the bottom corner from outside the box. Szoboszlai then played a key part in Liverpool’s third goal when he sauntered into the box and saw his shot saved by Tractor Boys goalkeeper Christian Walton but Cody Gakpo was there to stab home the rebound.

Szoboszlai has been a key player in Liverpool’s fight for four trophies this season. He’s made a total of 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and recording five assists. When it comes to his home country of Hungary, he is very much their current poster boy. The 24-year-old is the captain of his national team and will be hoping to lead them to the 2026 World Cup when qualifiers begin in March.

And there are Liverpool supporters who yearn for one of Szoboszlai’s Hungary team-mates to soon join him at Anfield. Milos Kerkez has been one of the most impressive left-backs in the Premier League this campaign. He’s part of an AFC Bournemouth side who are one of the surprise packages and delivered the shock result of the weekend. The Cherries romped to a 5-0 win over third-placed Nottingham Forest and are now just one point below the Champions League places in sixth spot.

Kerkez has started every top-flight game so far. He recently named Szoboszlai as his best friend in football - and has now sent a new message to his compatriot. Szoboszlai celebrated Liverpool’s win against Ipswich on Instagram by posting: “It wasn’t a bad week.” And in the replies, Kerkez commented: “Motivated you my brother.”

However, in the build-up to the Ipswich game, Kerkez did reportedly say that he will not be joining Liverpool. On a live Youtube stream, he said: “I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not go to Liverpool.”

Yet that could be interpreted that the ex-AC Milan full-back will not be joining the Reds in the January transfer window. Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has insisted he’s happy with his squad and currently has Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as options. While the left-hand side of defence is an area that the Reds could look to bolster in the summer, with Robertson set to turn aged 31 in March, it’s unlikely a fresh addition will arrive in the winter.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are trying to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club’s history and are unlikely to sell any of their assets. Kopites will get the chance to run the rule over Kerkez when they make the trip to face the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday 1 February.