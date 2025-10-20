Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss against Manchester United with Alexander Isak still awaiting his maiden Premier League goal since his £125 million transfer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Thompson admitted that Alexander Isak had to break his Premier League goal duck for Liverpool as his early struggles continued.

The striker joined the Reds from Newcastle United for a British record fee of £125 million on summer transfer deadline day. Isak had a soft launch to his Anfield career, having spent the majority of pre-season training alone and arrived short of match fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have been slowly building Isak up to speed and while he netted in a Carabao Cup win over Southampton, he’s still to fire in the Premier League. Head coach Arne Slot insisted that Isak could start to be judged fairly ahead of Sunday’s clash against fierce foes Manchester United.

The Reds slipped to a 2-1 loss against United, which was their fourth successive defeat in all competitions. Liverpool had several goalscoring chances throughout the game, with Isak guilty of spurning two in the first half. The Sweden international scuffed wide with his maiden opportunity before he was slipped in by Ibrahima Konate but shot down the throat of goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Cody Gakpo, who bagged Liverpool’s equaliser in the second period, also struck the post before the interval. Speaking on the Liverpool FC Podcast, former Reds captain Thompson said: “It has to go across the keeper. It has gone literally straight down his throat. It's helped him but the Gakpo one is terrific and I quite agree that he took it early to confuse the keeper, who is nowhere near it. That was our luck and it went Manchester United's way.”

Thompson also suggested that Isak looked ‘confused’ when he failed to take advantage of a counter-attack that broke down in the second half. The ex-Liverpool assistant manager added: “Isak had one in the second half when he went forward and he looked as though his mind was just all muddled of which way to pass. He waited that long and someone took it off his toes. He could have played Mo [Salah] in, he could have played it to two players the other side and he was confused with it. That was maybe [because] his mind was all confused by the way the game was going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Gakpo cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s 63-second opener, United got in front again when Harry Maguire headed home on 84 minutes. Liverpool tried to get themselves back into the game, with Gakpo heading wide, but Thompson reckons that they lacked quality overall in the final third.

“I was amazed how open it became,” he added. “There were huge gaps in midfield wnd we were just getting through. They looked dangerous and every time they went forward, I was worried. We attacked and I thought: ‘Oh my goodness’ it was literally we were getting to the edge of their box and our choice then, I know we had chances but our choice and our final ball just wasn’t right.”