Mohamed Salah remains a key talking point as he approaches the end of his Liverpool contract.

Fans and professionals alike continue to speculate over the future of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is yet to sign a new deal with Liverpool, and his current terms are due to expire this summer.

Since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, Salah has established himself as one of the most influential players the club has ever seen. At 32, he is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, with 28 goals and 19 assists in all competitions so far.

His efforts in the Premier League currently put him top of this season’s Golden Boot race with 23 goals, ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland, Chris Wood and Alexander Isak. There have been only four occasions in the league so far this campaign where Salah hasn’t scored or assisted a goal.

While the winger continues to shine for Liverpool, discussions among those watching on are continuing about who he will be playing for next season.

Mido makes Mo Salah contract verdict

Fellow Egyptian and former international Mido has weighed in on the likelihood of Salah staying at Liverpool, as he approaches the end of his current contract alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking on Tuesday’s talkSPORT Breakfast show, Mido told hosts Jeff Stelling and Troy Deeney he believes Salah will want to stay at Liverpool and continue to make history.

“I haven’t heard anything about him staying at Liverpool but I know he had the huge offer from the Saudi league. But I really think that Salah wants to stay at Liverpool, every time I hear him talking and the way he’s playing of course, I think he wants to make history at Liverpool.

“He’s one of the best players that ever wore their shirt, the fans love him, he’s a fan favourite. I don’t have any news but if he stays at Liverpool, I will be very happy for him.”

With 239 goals, Salah is now Liverpool’s fourth all-time top goalscorer and has the chance to move into third this season. If he can score just three more, the winger will overtake Gordon Hodgson to move into the top three.

What has Arne Slot said about Salah’s contract situation?

Arne Slot has already admitted he wants to see Salah put pen to paper and sign a new deal with the Reds.

Amid the ongoing interest shown from Saudi Arabia, Slot was recently asked his thoughts on the links. Speaking during a press conference, the manager admitted he wasn’t surprised to learn of the interest.

“Everybody wants him, including us. We want him to extend of course as well - that is clear,” Slot said. “I'm not surprised that Saudi want him but I wouldn't be surprised if other countries want him as well.

“He's old enough and wise enough, and has done so many smart things in his career, that he will make the right decision for himself and, hopefully, for us as well.”