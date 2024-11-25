Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mo Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Mo Salah has admitted he’s still to be offered a new Liverpool contract - and is currently more likely to leave the club in the summer than stay.

The Egypt international’s deal expires at the end of the season. Salah has been in scintillating form and his double in Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton took his tally to 12 goals and 10 assists in just 18 games throughout the campaign, with Arne Slot’s side moving eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Supporters have been clamouring for Reds owners Fenway Sports Group to hand Salah a new deal despite turning 33 in June. But the winger has confessed fresh terms have yet to be tabled.

Via The Athletic, Salah - who has won seven major trophies since arriving at Liverpool in 2017 - said: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in,” he told reporters following his match-winning double in Sunday’s 3-2 victory at Southampton.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course, yeah (he’s disappointed he hasn’t been offered a new deal). I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”

Along with Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s respective contracts expire at the end of the season.