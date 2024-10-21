Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest on Mohamed Salah’s future beyond next summer.

Mohamed Salah is once again in the headlines as the media continue to speculate over his future. The Egyptian is now well into the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and links with Saudi Arabia have resurfaced following last year’s intense interest.

Al-Ittihad made Salah their prime target throughout last summer and put some eye-watering money on the table in attempt to persuade Liverpool to cash in. Nothing could sway the Reds but with January approaching, the star winger is once again at the forefront of the Saudi Premier League’s transfer target list.

Gabby Agbonlahor recently claimed that Salah is ‘definitely going’ to Saudi Arabia. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit shared that a ‘source’ had told him the Egyptian is on track to sign a mammoth contract and will become ‘the face of football’ in the Middle East.

“I know Salah’s going. I’ve got a source that told me Salah’s definitely going. Saudi, on a record contract,” Agbonlahor said. “I’m hearing that he will earn more than [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he’ll be the face of the football over there. You can’t turn that down if you’re Mo Salah. He’s done everything at Liverpool hasn’t he?”

However, despite the bombshell claim, a new has emerged citing quite the opposite scenario. According to Football Insider, Salah is ‘holding out’ for a huge new contract on Merseyside that will see him commit to the club until 2027.

Salah to stay at Liverpool?

Liverpool believe Salah’s ‘first choice’ is to pen new terms at Anfield and they are ‘unconcerned’ by the talk that their star forward has agreed a move to another club. According to the report, the 32-year-old ‘wants three more years’ with the Reds to continue his influential journey.

If these new claims come to fruition, Salah will be 35 by the time this proposed new contract expires, potentially taking him to the very latter stages of his career. Since his arrival in 2017, the Egyptian has made 360 appearances in red and contributed 218 goals and 95 assists in that time.

Salah has established himself as one of the best attackers to ever play for Liverpool and last year, he overtook Robbie Fowler as the club’s all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League. As for goals scored overall, Salah has cracked his way into the top five in Liverpool’s history and could well continue to climb the ranks if he adds another three years to his time on Merseyside.

As things stand, only Billy Liddell, Gordon Hodgson, Roger Hunt and Ian Rush are ahead of him for goals scored. Salah has contributed seven goals and six assists in just 11 appearances across all competitions so far this season.