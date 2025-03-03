Speculation continues to surround Mohamed Salah and whether his future is at Liverpool.

Liverpool are expected to be in an extremely strong position this summer when they enter talks with potential transfer targets. With one hand on the Premier League trophy, the Reds could be negotiating deals as champions of England.

Of course, winning the Premier League will make Liverpool a very attractive destination at the end of the season. It will give the Arne Slot’s side a big edge when it comes to signing new talent but will they be able to tie down key players linked with Anfield exits?

As things stand, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all less than four months away from becoming free agents. The future of the crucial trio has been one of the most discussed topics in word football in recent months and on the surface, it appears none of the players are any closer to agreeing new terms.

Naturally, this opens the door to a barrage of exit rumours. Salah is hot property as he remains one of the most clinical attackers in the world, so it’s no surprise clubs are getting excited about potentially signing him for free this summer.

A new piece of information has dropped, leaving the ball in Liverpool’s court to get a contract on the table.

Promising Mo Salah future update revealed

French outlet Telefoot has reported that Salah ‘would like to stay’ at Liverpool and is not currently speaking with any other club over a potential move.

Despite being free to enter negotiations with overseas clubs ready for the summer, several reports now have suggested the Egyptian has no interest in entertaining any conversations. Melissa Reddy reported this in December, claiming neither Salah nor Van Dijk wanted to enter talks over a move away in the summer.

Salah continues to boast the title of Liverpool’s most devastating forward. With a staggering 52 goal involvements in just 39 appearances in all competitions, the winger is set to finish the this season as the club’s top scorer. Since his arrival at Anfield, Salah has never not won this award.

What has Mo Salah said about his future?

Reports of this nature will always be a huge boost to Liverpool fans, especially those concerned about where the bulk of the club’s goals are going to come from if Salah leaves.

This update will come as a boost following the 32-year-old’s latest comments about his future. Salah has not held back when it’s come to speaking to the media about his contract situation this season. He has often provided updates on his situation but his most recent comments have led fans to believe he is saying goodbye.

“No. In a very polite way,” Salah said when asked if there was an update on his contract talks. “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn't lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all. I think that's what the city is about - they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all.

“I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years - and I gave it all. To be here for eight years is not something I take for granted.”

Given the nature of his comments, fans have been unpicking what they could mean. Multiple supporters in a Reddit thread discussed the quotes, with one fan saying: “It really sounds like he’s leaving.”

“It would literally be the biggest fumble in PL history if he leaves for free,” said another.

“Very much a guy preparing to leave, but what a way to sign off,” a third speculated.

